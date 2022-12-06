BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) by 250.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 50.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 717.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 113.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter worth about $95,000.

Insider Transactions at Blueprint Medicines

In related news, insider Fouad Namouni sold 3,477 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total transaction of $234,002.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,797 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,238.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Kate Haviland acquired 1,100 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.98 per share, for a total transaction of $48,378.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,058,518.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Fouad Namouni sold 3,477 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total value of $234,002.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,238.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Blueprint Medicines Stock Performance

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $50.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 0.62. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1 year low of $40.78 and a 1 year high of $111.78.

Blueprint Medicines Profile

(Get Rating)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

Further Reading

