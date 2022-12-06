BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,309 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,957 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXTR. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 24.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,055,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,000 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks during the second quarter worth about $10,115,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 7.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,066,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,332,000 after acquiring an additional 821,201 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 122.9% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 894,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,916,000 after acquiring an additional 493,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 67.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,067,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,040,000 after acquiring an additional 430,202 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Extreme Networks Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of EXTR opened at $20.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.49 and a 12 month high of $21.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.76 and a beta of 2.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Extreme Networks

EXTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Extreme Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on Extreme Networks from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Extreme Networks from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Extreme Networks to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extreme Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 2,130 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $36,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,006,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,112,693. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 2,130 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $36,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,006,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,112,693. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 20,226 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $324,829.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 41,298 shares in the company, valued at $663,245.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,858 shares of company stock valued at $646,378. Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.