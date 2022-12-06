BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stock Holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 389.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MTX shares. CL King cut Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Minerals Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

In related news, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich sold 16,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $978,917.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,102,995.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total transaction of $1,050,023.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,852 shares in the company, valued at $5,242,427.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich sold 16,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $978,917.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,102,995.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 52,767 shares of company stock valued at $3,275,423 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MTX opened at $62.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.38 and a 52 week high of $75.65.

Minerals Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 4.62%.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

See Also

