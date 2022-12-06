BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Lowers Stake in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its position in shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 177,846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 26,216 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Denny’s were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the second quarter worth about $152,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the second quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 44.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 4,969 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Denny's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Denny’s

In other Denny’s news, Director John C. Miller sold 150,000 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $1,741,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 776,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,017,730.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 5,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $69,551.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Miller sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $1,741,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 776,721 shares in the company, valued at $9,017,730.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 262,921 shares of company stock valued at $3,079,126 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of DENN stock opened at $11.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $630.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.54. Denny’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.46 and a fifty-two week high of $16.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.13.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $117.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.01 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 23.78% and a negative return on equity of 58.33%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Denny’s Co. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DENN shares. Wedbush upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Denny’s from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. CL King began coverage on shares of Denny’s in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Denny’s in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

About Denny’s

(Get Rating)

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.