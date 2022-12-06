BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Lowers Stock Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,314 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 22.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 442 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 57.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 86.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 17.6% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

AMG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $140.00 to $163.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.69.

NYSE:AMG opened at $160.63 on Tuesday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $108.12 and a one year high of $173.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.34.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.29. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 22.02%. The business had revenue of $578.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.29 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 19.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.31%.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

