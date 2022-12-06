BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Lowers Stock Position in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its stake in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) by 33.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 242,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 121,964 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Eldorado Gold were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Helikon Investments Ltd grew its position in Eldorado Gold by 43.4% during the second quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 17,555,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,309,742 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in Eldorado Gold by 133.0% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 6,229,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556,207 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Eldorado Gold by 20.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,016,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364,476 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Eldorado Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,323,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Eldorado Gold by 1,043.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,779,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,765 shares during the last quarter. 59.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of Eldorado Gold stock opened at $8.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.61. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $12.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.52.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $217.70 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a positive return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 49.76%.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

