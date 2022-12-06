BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 1,843 Shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Proto Labs in the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Proto Labs by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,076,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,478,000 after purchasing an additional 111,440 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Proto Labs in the 1st quarter worth $623,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Proto Labs by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,076,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,041,000 after purchasing an additional 111,440 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its stake in Proto Labs by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 103,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRLB stock opened at $25.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.76 and its 200-day moving average is $40.29. The stock has a market cap of $693.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 1.14. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.04 and a 52-week high of $61.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

