BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 3,321 Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,321 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVBF. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 24.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,689,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,485,000 after buying an additional 1,502,666 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CVB Financial by 7.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,822,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,960 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in CVB Financial by 131.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,560,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,226,000 after purchasing an additional 885,786 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in CVB Financial by 133.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,380,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,238,000 after purchasing an additional 789,687 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CVB Financial by 5.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,296,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,021,000 after purchasing an additional 750,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVBF stock opened at $27.56 on Tuesday. CVB Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $29.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.23.

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $144.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.30 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 41.25% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. This is a boost from CVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 51.95%.

In other news, EVP David F. Farnsworth sold 3,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $98,170.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,990.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David F. Farnsworth sold 11,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $329,376.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,796 shares in the company, valued at $992,033.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David F. Farnsworth sold 3,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $98,170.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,990.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

CVBF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVB Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of CVB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

