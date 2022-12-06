BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 4,551 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,384 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SXT. Winder Investment Pte Ltd lifted its position in Sensient Technologies by 20.8% during the second quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 6,304,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $507,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,879 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sensient Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,795,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $402,561,000 after purchasing an additional 13,571 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sensient Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,568,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $383,560,000 after purchasing an additional 17,091 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Sensient Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,344,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $112,846,000 after purchasing an additional 19,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Sensient Technologies by 21.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 768,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,526,000 after purchasing an additional 135,641 shares during the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sensient Technologies Trading Down 1.3 %

SXT stock opened at $74.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.89. Sensient Technologies Co. has a one year low of $63.17 and a one year high of $101.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 3.45.

Sensient Technologies Dividend Announcement

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $361.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is 49.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Sensient Technologies from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Sidoti raised shares of Sensient Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 30th.

About Sensient Technologies

(Get Rating)

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.



