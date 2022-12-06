BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 46,590 Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 138,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,590 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 111.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International in the second quarter worth $93,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Oceaneering International by 19.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Oceaneering International by 15.8% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 13,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Oceaneering International by 23.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Oceaneering International

In related news, Director Steven A. Webster purchased 10,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.77 per share, with a total value of $83,379.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,476.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Steven A. Webster purchased 10,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.77 per share, with a total value of $83,379.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,476.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Earl Childress purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.92 per share, with a total value of $79,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 80,485 shares in the company, valued at $637,441.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 48,331 shares of company stock valued at $374,142 in the last quarter. 2.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Oceaneering International Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on OII shares. Barclays lowered Oceaneering International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Cowen dropped their price target on Oceaneering International to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Oceaneering International to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Oceaneering International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Shares of Oceaneering International stock opened at $14.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.53 and a beta of 2.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.85. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $18.20.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $559.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.63 million. Oceaneering International had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

Further Reading

