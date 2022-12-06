BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 5,872 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 59.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,786 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,872 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SSD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 26.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,720,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,066,000 after purchasing an additional 355,069 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 9.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,083,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,186,000 after acquiring an additional 180,856 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter worth approximately $11,831,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 22.2% during the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 458,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,121,000 after acquiring an additional 83,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 14.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 624,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,839,000 after acquiring an additional 80,890 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SSD has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $123.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE SSD opened at $93.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.25 and a 52 week high of $141.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.31 and its 200 day moving average is $94.31. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.18.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.40. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The company had revenue of $553.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.98%.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

