BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,085 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 5.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 145,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,553,000 after buying an additional 7,656 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in EnerSys during the second quarter worth approximately $1,512,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in EnerSys by 5.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 224,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,262,000 after purchasing an additional 11,898 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in EnerSys by 21.5% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 38,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 6,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in EnerSys by 19.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 14,838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Get EnerSys alerts:

EnerSys Price Performance

NYSE:ENS opened at $76.35 on Tuesday. EnerSys has a one year low of $55.60 and a one year high of $83.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.13.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $899.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.95 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 3.66%. Equities research analysts expect that EnerSys will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENS. StockNews.com began coverage on EnerSys in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of EnerSys in a research report on Monday, August 15th. BTIG Research raised their target price on EnerSys to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised EnerSys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

EnerSys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.