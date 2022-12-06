BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,165 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGVT. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ingevity by 96.4% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Ingevity during the second quarter worth $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Ingevity during the first quarter worth $96,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Ingevity during the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ingevity during the second quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

NGVT opened at $75.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.22. Ingevity Co. has a 12-month low of $56.31 and a 12-month high of $79.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.78.

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. Ingevity had a return on equity of 36.37% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $482.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ingevity Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Richard Allen White, Jr. sold 1,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $127,792.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,490.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NGVT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ingevity from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ingevity in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

