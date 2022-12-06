BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Holdings in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Medifast were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Medifast by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medifast by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Medifast in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Medifast in the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Medifast by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MED opened at $121.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.91 and its 200 day moving average is $142.20. Medifast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.00 and a 1 year high of $221.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.73%.

MED has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Medifast from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $278.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 561 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $105.06 per share, with a total value of $58,938.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,834,584.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

