BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,715 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,874,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,348,000 after buying an additional 495,652 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 24.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,156,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,550,000 after buying an additional 2,782,694 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,508,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,184,000 after buying an additional 624,816 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,423,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,046,000 after buying an additional 73,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 0.8% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,893,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,054,000 after buying an additional 14,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

UBSI stock opened at $41.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.35 and a 200-day moving average of $38.08. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.11 and a 12-month high of $44.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.08.

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. United Bankshares had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $273.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 54.75%.

In other news, Director J Paul Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $106,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,382.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UBSI. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

