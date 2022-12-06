BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Stake in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Avid Bioservices were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDMO. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 18.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,403,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,691,000 after acquiring an additional 677,944 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,113,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,787,000 after acquiring an additional 102,541 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 21.4% in the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 2,735,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,739,000 after acquiring an additional 481,874 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 48.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,871,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,560,000 after acquiring an additional 610,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 0.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,706,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,766,000 after acquiring an additional 12,340 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Avid Bioservices news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 7,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $134,124.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,408.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Avid Bioservices news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 7,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $134,124.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,408.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total transaction of $92,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,716.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,755 shares of company stock worth $248,865. 1.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CDMO stock opened at $15.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.47. The company has a market capitalization of $956.75 million, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.76. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $31.01.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $36.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 97.93%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

