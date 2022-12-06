BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Stock Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Saia were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SAIA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 49.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 712,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,648,000 after purchasing an additional 236,105 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 10.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,583,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $386,089,000 after purchasing an additional 146,262 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saia during the second quarter worth about $27,128,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Saia by 83.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 269,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,618,000 after buying an additional 122,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Saia by 1,691.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 103,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,549,000 after buying an additional 98,178 shares in the last quarter.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia Price Performance

Shares of Saia stock opened at $229.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $214.43 and a 200 day moving average of $208.69. Saia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.03 and a 52 week high of $344.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Saia Company Profile

Several analysts have issued reports on SAIA shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Saia to $232.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Saia from $281.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Wolfe Research lowered Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Saia from $284.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Saia from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.93.

(Get Rating)

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.