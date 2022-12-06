BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Stock Holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,505 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 56.1% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 130.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1,187.4% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 25.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 67.0% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HAIN. Cowen dropped their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on The Hain Celestial Group to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Maxim Group decreased their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. CL King decreased their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.70.

The Hain Celestial Group Price Performance

About The Hain Celestial Group

HAIN opened at $18.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 0.77. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $43.53.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

