BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Reduces Holdings in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its position in shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,869 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,098 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of United States Cellular during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of United States Cellular during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 246.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,456 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of United States Cellular during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Cellular during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United States Cellular stock opened at $20.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.78. United States Cellular Co. has a 12 month low of $19.89 and a 12 month high of $33.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on USM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded United States Cellular from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on United States Cellular in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered United States Cellular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United States Cellular has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides devices, such as smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and internet of things devices.

