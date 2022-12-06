BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Reduces Position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its position in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,652 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,423,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,744,696,000 after acquiring an additional 278,315 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,499,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,864,000 after acquiring an additional 547,484 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,604,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,771,000 after acquiring an additional 256,549 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,478,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,121,000 after acquiring an additional 386,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,408,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,230,000 after acquiring an additional 88,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

LSI stock opened at $104.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Life Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.50 and a fifty-two week high of $154.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 107.20%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LSI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Life Storage to $154.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Life Storage from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.64.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

