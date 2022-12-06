BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 10,856 Shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,856 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,073,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,615,000 after acquiring an additional 272,917 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust grew its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 66,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 154.4% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 51,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 31,190 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,577,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 33,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Price Performance

AAXJ opened at $66.39 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.39 and a fifty-two week high of $85.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.60.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

