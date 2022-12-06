BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 15,373 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,548 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 15,373 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 342.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 438 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 233.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 716 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. 48.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. TheStreet raised Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Columbia Sportswear to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Sportswear has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.88.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Down 1.9 %

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM opened at $89.46 on Tuesday. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $65.02 and a 12-month high of $103.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.44 and a 200-day moving average of $75.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

Columbia Sportswear Profile

(Get Rating)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.