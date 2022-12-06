BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 21,036 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,332 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 21,036 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALSN. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,393,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,126,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 17.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,459,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,298,000 after purchasing an additional 219,634 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,235,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 161.2% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 340,494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,092,000 after purchasing an additional 210,146 shares during the period.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Allison Transmission Price Performance

ALSN opened at $43.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.01. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.63 and a 12-month high of $45.33.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.87 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 71.96% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is presently 16.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALSN. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on Allison Transmission to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Allison Transmission in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.