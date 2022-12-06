BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 3,119 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,119 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,510,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,037,000 after buying an additional 12,121 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 566,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,002,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 386,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,737,000 after buying an additional 6,817 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 159,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.40% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
USNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on USANA Health Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on USANA Health Sciences from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th.
USANA Health Sciences Stock Performance
USANA Health Sciences Company Profile
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on USANA Health Sciences (USNA)
- Splunk is Suddenly Looking Like a Slam Dunk
- Can GlobalFoundries Be the U.S. Version of Taiwan Semi ?
- CrowdStrike Selloff: It’s Time For Investors to Strike
- Pure Storage is a Steady Eddie Growing Storage Play
- Tesla Shares Are Sliding, Here’s Why
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.