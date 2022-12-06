BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 3,119 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,119 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,510,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,037,000 after buying an additional 12,121 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 566,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,002,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 386,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,737,000 after buying an additional 6,817 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 159,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on USANA Health Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on USANA Health Sciences from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

USANA Health Sciences Stock Performance

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

NYSE USNA opened at $55.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.61. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.61 and a 52 week high of $103.26.

(Get Rating)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.