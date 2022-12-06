BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 4,505 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its stake in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,898 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,505 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Sanmina during the second quarter valued at about $5,249,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sanmina by 124.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,025 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 12,208 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 39.1% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 47,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 13,306 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 71.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 12,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 10.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 745,014 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,344,000 after acquiring an additional 69,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on SANM. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Sanmina to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on Sanmina to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Sidoti raised Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

Insider Transactions at Sanmina

Sanmina Trading Down 3.5 %

In other news, Director John Goldsberry sold 8,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total value of $566,607.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,062 shares in the company, valued at $964,371.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,270 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $212,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Goldsberry sold 8,262 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total value of $566,607.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,371.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANM opened at $65.03 on Tuesday. Sanmina Co. has a 52-week low of $35.36 and a 52-week high of $69.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.51.

Sanmina Profile

(Get Rating)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.