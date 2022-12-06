BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 4,997 Shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its stake in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,997 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,737,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,096,000 after buying an additional 27,685 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Weis Markets by 6.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 497,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,564,000 after purchasing an additional 29,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Weis Markets by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 343,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Weis Markets by 12.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,875,000 after purchasing an additional 28,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Weis Markets by 38.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,229,000 after purchasing an additional 31,699 shares during the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Weis Markets alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Weis Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Weis Markets Price Performance

Weis Markets Increases Dividend

NYSE WMK opened at $84.82 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.37. Weis Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.40 and a fifty-two week high of $95.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This is an increase from Weis Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 30.70%.

About Weis Markets

(Get Rating)

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weis Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weis Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.