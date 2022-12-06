BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 6,275 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,275 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $584,805.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,085. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 6.2 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARWR stock opened at $31.82 on Tuesday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.81 and a 12 month high of $74.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.15.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ARWR. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.89.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

