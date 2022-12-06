BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 6,357 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,729 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,357 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,970,538 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $952,080,000 after purchasing an additional 884,810 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,422,915 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $658,165,000 after purchasing an additional 567,557 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Matador Resources by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,777,669 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $306,101,000 after acquiring an additional 377,853 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Matador Resources by 82.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,367,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $231,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,904 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Matador Resources by 16.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,280,313 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $152,830,000 after acquiring an additional 459,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTDR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

Matador Resources Price Performance

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $61.46 on Tuesday. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $73.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The energy company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.05. Matador Resources had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 45.40%. The company had revenue of $751.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Matador Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 4.07%.

Matador Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

