BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 85,385 Shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its stake in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 155,236 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 85,385 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Baozun were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BZUN. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Baozun during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baozun during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baozun during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Baozun during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Baozun during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors own 34.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Baozun alerts:

Baozun Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BZUN opened at $4.78 on Tuesday. Baozun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.60. The firm has a market cap of $332.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Baozun Profile

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BZUN. StockNews.com raised Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Baozun from $8.30 to $6.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baozun has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.98.

(Get Rating)

Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, online store operations, visual merchandising and marketing campaigns, customer services, and warehousing and order fulfilment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BZUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.