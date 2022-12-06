BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 9,247 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 9,247 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,127,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $680,519,000 after acquiring an additional 585,944 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $183,834,000 after buying an additional 86,838 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 55.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,186,824 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $160,075,000 after buying an additional 778,961 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 6.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,873,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $156,859,000 after buying an additional 114,951 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 11.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,466,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $122,802,000 after buying an additional 154,302 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TXRH has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.11.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director James R. Zarley sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total value of $4,144,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,520.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $98,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,392,303.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director James R. Zarley sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total transaction of $4,144,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,520.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $96.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.61. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.58 and a fifty-two week high of $101.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is presently 47.92%.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

