BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Trims Stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Primerica were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Primerica by 74.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Primerica during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Primerica during the second quarter worth about $45,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Primerica during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Primerica during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Primerica

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.38, for a total transaction of $569,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,215 shares in the company, valued at $7,719,131.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total transaction of $508,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,032.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.38, for a total transaction of $569,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,719,131.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,295,890 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Primerica Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PRI shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Primerica in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of Primerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Primerica from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.40.

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $140.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.36. Primerica, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.22 and a 52-week high of $159.47.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $673.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.99 million. Primerica had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 11th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.03%.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

