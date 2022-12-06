Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its position in shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,118 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,458 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Brightcove were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BCOV. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Brightcove by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 10,132 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Brightcove by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 6,304,155 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,842,000 after purchasing an additional 198,097 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Brightcove by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 25,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,778,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Brightcove in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Brightcove from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Brightcove Price Performance

Shares of BCOV stock opened at $5.29 on Tuesday. Brightcove Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.17 and a 12-month high of $10.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.13 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.41.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $53.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.50 million. Brightcove had a positive return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brightcove Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brightcove

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.62 per share, with a total value of $165,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,950,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,771,475.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 384,023 shares of company stock valued at $2,296,791. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brightcove Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology.

Further Reading

