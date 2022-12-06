Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 231.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 492.4% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $116.39 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.74. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $107.90 and a 1-year high of $180.37.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 49.54%.

CPT has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $165.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet lowered Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Camden Property Trust to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Camden Property Trust from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Camden Property Trust from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.83.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 1,820 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $238,001.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,357.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

