Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,660 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $4,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CWST. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 11.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,448,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 11.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 35,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Casella Waste Systems Price Performance

Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $85.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 82.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.94. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $63.90 and a one year high of $92.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.90.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $295.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.48 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO John W. Casella sold 19,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $1,582,979.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,337.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Casella Waste Systems news, CEO John W. Casella sold 19,385 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $1,582,979.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,337.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 26,947 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $2,180,820.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 181,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,715,178.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,385 shares of company stock valued at $5,632,245. 5.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Casella Waste Systems

(Get Rating)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.