Ceera Investments LLC Raises Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ceera Investments LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,900.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,100 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the quarter. Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,701.6% in the second quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 340,985 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $36,216,000 after buying an additional 328,814 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,710.0% in the second quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 82,085 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,866,000 after buying an additional 77,550 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,032.2% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 155,056 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $16,468,000 after buying an additional 147,784 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,952.3% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,142 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 6,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,885.1% during the second quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on Amazon.com to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.61.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $59,597.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,141,182.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $59,597.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,141,182.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,259,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 303,988 shares of company stock valued at $11,164,283 in the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $91.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.79. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.87 and a 52 week high of $177.50. The stock has a market cap of $928.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading

