Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Insider John D. Walker III Sells 3,400 Shares

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) insider John D. Walker III sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total transaction of $131,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,418,774.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CENTA opened at $38.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.63. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $33.69 and a 52-week high of $48.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Central Garden & Pet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

Institutional Trading of Central Garden & Pet

About Central Garden & Pet

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $188,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,498,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,179,000 after acquiring an additional 31,135 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 108,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for equine and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions.

