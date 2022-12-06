Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires New Stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 31,747 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 592,427 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after buying an additional 185,022 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 349,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after buying an additional 33,164 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $130,000.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $10.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.69. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $14.05.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

