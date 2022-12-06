Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Boosts Position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) by 197.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,137 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OSTK. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Overstock.com by 27.0% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 22,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in Overstock.com during the first quarter valued at about $409,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Overstock.com by 259.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 65,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Overstock.com by 4.7% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Overstock.com during the second quarter valued at about $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Overstock.com to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Overstock.com from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Overstock.com from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

Overstock.com Stock Performance

Overstock.com Profile

NASDAQ OSTK opened at $25.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.13. Overstock.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.04 and a twelve month high of $88.41.

(Get Rating)

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.