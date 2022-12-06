Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Boosts Stock Position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHE)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHE – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $528,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $741,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF by 174.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 34,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 22,205 shares during the period. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF by 6,190.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 110,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 108,764 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $5,936,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TPHE opened at $24.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.72. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF has a 1-year low of $22.40 and a 1-year high of $28.33.

