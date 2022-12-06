Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 2,216 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Snap by 407.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Snap by 1,189.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the second quarter worth $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Snap by 753.9% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Snap

In related news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 36,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $417,493.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,343,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,233,520.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $83,812.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 247,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,665,919.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 36,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $417,493.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,343,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,233,520.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,353,030 shares of company stock worth $10,973,549 in the last ninety days.

Snap Price Performance

Shares of Snap stock opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.79. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $54.89.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 24.32%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on SNAP. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Snap from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Snap from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Snap from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Snap from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Snap from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.85.

Snap Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

