Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 624 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,293 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Murphy Oil during the second quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 36.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the second quarter worth $64,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 50.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MUR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Murphy Oil from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Murphy Oil from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

Murphy Oil Stock Down 3.1 %

MUR stock opened at $44.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 2.43. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $23.50 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.16.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.51 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 25.27%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 16.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Murphy Oil news, Director T Jay Collins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $201,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,723.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 1,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $58,110.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,910 shares in the company, valued at $459,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director T Jay Collins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $201,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,137 shares in the company, valued at $408,723.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 285,754 shares of company stock valued at $14,117,095. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Murphy Oil

(Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.