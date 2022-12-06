Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys Shares of 5,418 Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Greif by 11.1% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 80,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,008,000 after buying an additional 8,028 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Greif by 67.0% during the first quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Greif by 2.7% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 16,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greif during the second quarter worth approximately $1,055,000. Finally, Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greif during the second quarter worth approximately $319,000. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GEF opened at $69.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.97. Greif, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.65 and a 1 year high of $74.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.48.

In other Greif news, major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $260,092.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,217,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,064,905.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Greif news, SVP Patrick Gerard Mullaney sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $33,825.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,978.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $260,092.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,217,451 shares in the company, valued at $166,064,905.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,616 shares of company stock valued at $3,218,886. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

GEF has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Greif from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 30th. Bank of America downgraded Greif from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Greif from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Greif in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

