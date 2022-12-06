Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys Shares of 5,418 Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Greif by 11.1% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 80,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,008,000 after buying an additional 8,028 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Greif by 67.0% during the first quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Greif by 2.7% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 16,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greif during the second quarter worth approximately $1,055,000. Finally, Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greif during the second quarter worth approximately $319,000. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Greif Price Performance
NYSE GEF opened at $69.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.97. Greif, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.65 and a 1 year high of $74.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.48.
Insider Buying and Selling at Greif
Analyst Ratings Changes
GEF has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Greif from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 30th. Bank of America downgraded Greif from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Greif from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Greif in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.20.
About Greif
Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Greif (GEF)
- Splunk is Suddenly Looking Like a Slam Dunk
- Can GlobalFoundries Be the U.S. Version of Taiwan Semi ?
- CrowdStrike Selloff: It’s Time For Investors to Strike
- Pure Storage is a Steady Eddie Growing Storage Play
- Tesla Shares Are Sliding, Here’s Why
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.