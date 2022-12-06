Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,526 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in OneMain by 24.0% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 49,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 9,558 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in OneMain by 11.6% in the first quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 4,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in OneMain in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in OneMain by 53.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 285,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,661,000 after buying an additional 98,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 81.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on OMF. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of OneMain from $57.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of OneMain from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of OneMain to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of OneMain from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of OneMain from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.64.

Shares of OMF opened at $38.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.19. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.77 and a fifty-two week high of $55.50.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.45 million. OneMain had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 33.73%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.90%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.13%.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

