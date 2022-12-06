Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $336,000 Stock Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SITE. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 184.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3,636.4% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 113.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

Shares of SITE stock opened at $120.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.86 and a 200-day moving average of $121.95. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $97.36 and a one year high of $246.10.

Insider Activity at SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.07. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 9,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.84, for a total value of $1,015,111.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,730,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $189.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $126.00 to $116.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.13.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

(Get Rating)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.