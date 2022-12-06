Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $346,000 Stock Position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at $48,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth $69,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 53.9% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 94.5% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period.

KRBN stock opened at $46.52 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.98. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $56.07.

