Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $348,000 Stock Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Spotify Technology by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Spotify Technology by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in Spotify Technology by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. increased its position in Spotify Technology by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Spotify Technology from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Spotify Technology from $164.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Spotify Technology from $133.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.72.

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $78.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.54. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $69.29 and a 12 month high of $247.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.22 and a beta of 1.71.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.11). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

