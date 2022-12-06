Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Invests $348,000 in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FBRT. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 70.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $41,000. 55.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin BSP Realty Trust

In other Franklin BSP Realty Trust news, Director Buford H. Ortale acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.77 per share, for a total transaction of $35,310.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,310. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Buford H. Ortale purchased 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.82 per share, for a total transaction of $73,334.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,334. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Buford H. Ortale purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.77 per share, for a total transaction of $35,310.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Trading Down 1.6 %

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE FBRT opened at $14.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 58.30 and a current ratio of 58.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.44. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $10.34 and a one year high of $16.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.01%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -41.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities cut shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Company Profile

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages a portfolio of commercial real estate debt secured by properties located in the United States. The company also originates conduit loans; and invests in commercial real estate securities, as well as owns real estate acquired through foreclosure and deed in lieu of foreclosure, and purchased for investment.

