Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Makes New $358,000 Investment in Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 40,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 7,964 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. 23.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSNY has been the subject of several research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK stock opened at $6.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.02 and its 200-day moving average is $5.95. Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $13.36.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

