Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 1,700 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 51,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Stock Down 1.1 %

Leggett & Platt stock opened at $34.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $30.28 and a fifty-two week high of $43.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.26.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 66.42%.

LEG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Leggett & Platt has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

