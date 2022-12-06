Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 4,363 Shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLE)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLE – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,363 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF during the first quarter worth $391,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF by 590.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 13,177 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF by 522.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 57,076 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF by 19.7% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 97,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period.

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TPLE opened at $24.53 on Tuesday. Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $27.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.89.

